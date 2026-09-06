Garcia earned a save against the Astros on Saturday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning.

After the game went into an extra frame, Arizona plated a run in the top of the 10th to take the lead. Manager Torey Luvollo then turned to Garcia, who came through with a 13-pitch scoreless inning to earn the save. The southpaw collected three saves over a 17-day span in July and August, but he hadn't picked up another save across his subsequent seven outings. Juan Morillo and Kevin Ginkel have each gotten into the saves column of late, and both pitched before the ninth inning Saturday, so Arizona's late-inning bullpen situation appears fluid.