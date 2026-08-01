Diamondbacks' Brandyn Garcia: Secures third save

Garcia earned the save in Friday's 4-1 win over the Guardians, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Garcia was summoned to protect a three-run lead after a late surge by the Diamondbacks, and he closed the door on just seven pitches. With the club recently removing Paul Sewald from the closer role, the 26-year-old Garcia has converted consecutive save chances. He owns a 2.10 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB to go along with 13 holds and three saves across 30 innings this season and appears to be the favorite for ninth-inning duties so long as he continues to pitch well.