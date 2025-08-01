Diamondbacks' Brandyn Garcia: Returns to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks optioned Garcia to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
The left-hander was called up by Arizona in late June after being acquired from Seattle in the Josh Naylor trade, and Garcia will head to Reno after giving up three runs over 1.1 frames in two appearances with the Diamondbacks. Garcia could receive another look in the big leagues down the stretch but will return to Triple-A for now.
