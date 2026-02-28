Diamondbacks' Brandyn Garcia: Battling illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia was taken out of Saturday's Cactus League game against the Angels due to an illness, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Garcia had diminished velocity and poor command over his pitches Saturday, but his performance turned out to be a symptom of illness rather than a physical injury. He'll take all the time he needs to recover and should be back pitching in the Cactus League relatively soon.
