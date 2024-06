Diamondbacks farm director Shaun Larkin said Friday that Grice will undergo Tommy John surgery, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Grice's surgery will put an early end to his season at Single-A Visalia and will also cause him to miss a significant portion of the 2025 campaign. The 22-year-old southpaw put up a 3.75 ERA and 1.32 WHIP through 50.1 innings across 12 appearances (11 starts) with Visalia.