Diamondbacks' Carlos Santana: Might return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santana (thigh) could rejoin the Diamondbacks on Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Santana is currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno and played a third consecutive day at first base Thursday. Finding room on the roster should not be an issue, as Arizona has a few players with minor league options. Finding playing time will be more difficult. Ildemaro Vargas, who had a 24-game hit streak to open the season, has filled in at first base, and manager Torey Lovullo said there are no plans to take playing time away from him. DH is an obvious option, but Jose Fernandez and Adrian Del Castillo are producing.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carlos Santana: Will be evaluated this week•
-
Diamondbacks' Carlos Santana: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Carlos Santana: Shelved by adductor strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Carlos Santana: Held out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Carlos Santana: Set for MRI•
-
Diamondbacks' Carlos Santana: Suffers groin injury•