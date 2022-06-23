Devenski (elbow) threw a scoreless inning, striking out one, in an Arizona Complex League game on Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

This was Devenski's first rehab outing since undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery last June. The organization's plans for the veteran reliever are unclear. The Diamondbacks currently rank 21st in bullpen ERA at 4.29, so they could use some help. The club is in the initial stages of a rebuild, so it would seem Devenski is not viewed as a part of the future, but he could set himself up for his next gig with a strong second half of 2022.