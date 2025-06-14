Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Montes De Oca is set to undergo lower back surgery in the coming days, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Montes De Oca was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier in the week due to elbow inflammation, but his back was apparently a greater concern. A timeline for his return could be released once surgery is completed, but Lovullo noted that Montes De Oca could be sidelined for the rest of the season. He made just one appearance out of the Arizona bullpen before landing on the IL.