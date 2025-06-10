default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Montes De Oca reported elbow discomfort prior to Monday's game and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Montes De Oca was with the Diamondbacks over the weekend as the 27th man for a doubleheader and made his MLB debut Saturday. He was recalled ahead of Monday's game to replace Kendall Graveman (hip) but was unavailable to pitch.

More News