Christian Montes De Oca: Cut by Arizona
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks released Montes De Oca (back) on Tuesday, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.
Montes De Oca made his MLB debut last season but underwent back surgery in June that kept him out for the remainder of the year and will also sideline him for most of the 2026 campaign. The 26-year-old righty posted a 4.07 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 24.1 innings at Triple-A Reno and shouldn't have much trouble landing a minor-league deal despite his injury.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Montes De Oca: Outrighted off 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Montes De Oca: Shifted to 60-day injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Montes De Oca: Needs back surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Montes De Oca: Placed on injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Montes De Oca: Will undergo MRI•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Montes De Oca: Recalled by Snakes•