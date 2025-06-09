Diamondbacks' Christian Montes De Oca: Recalled by Snakes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks recalled Montes De Oca from Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Montes De Oca served as the Diamondbacks' 27th for Saturday's twin bill against the Reds. He was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday, but he's back with the big club after Kendall Graveman (hip) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Montes De Oca made his major-league debut in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out two across 2.2 scoreless innings.
