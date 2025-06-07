Montes De Oca will serve as the 27th man for the Diamondbacks in Saturday's game against the Reds.

With Friday's suspended game being finished Saturday, Montes De Oca has been brought in to replenish the Diamondbacks' bullpen, and an appearance in Saturday's game would mark the 25-year-old right-hander's major-league debut. Montes De Oca has 4.07 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, two saves and a 26:6 K:BB across 24.1 innings with Triple-A Reno this season.