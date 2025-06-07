default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Diamondbacks transferred Burnes (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

The move allowed the Diamondbacks to select Aramis Garcia's contract from Triple-A Reno. Burnes is set to undergo Tommy John surgery later this month, which will sideline him for the rest of the 2025 season and most, if not all, of 2026.

More News