Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes: Moved to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks transferred Burnes (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
The move allowed the Diamondbacks to select Aramis Garcia's contract from Triple-A Reno. Burnes is set to undergo Tommy John surgery later this month, which will sideline him for the rest of the 2025 season and most, if not all, of 2026.
