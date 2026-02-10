Burnes (elbow) expects to throw off a mound by the end of spring training, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Burnes also reiterated his goal of making his season debut around the All-Star break. The veteran right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he had last June. A midseason return would appear to be a best-case scenario for Burnes, who is entering the second year of a six-year, $210 million contract.