Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes: Aims for mound work in late spring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burnes (elbow) expects to throw off a mound by the end of spring training, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.
Burnes also reiterated his goal of making his season debut around the All-Star break. The veteran right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he had last June. A midseason return would appear to be a best-case scenario for Burnes, who is entering the second year of a six-year, $210 million contract.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes: Aiming for July return•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes: Slated for Tommy John surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes: IL move official•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes: Heading to injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes: Headed for second opinion on elbow•