Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes: Adds curveballs in BP session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burnes (elbow) threw a bullpen session Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Burnes threw a second bullpen session and mixed in curveballs after tossing 15 pitches (all fastballs) last Friday. The plan going forward calls for the right-hander to pitch again this coming Friday then two sessions per week for the next month. Burnes will incorporate all his pitches in those twice-weekly sessions. He estimated to be throwing at about an 80 to 85 percent effort level.
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