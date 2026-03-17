Burnes (elbow) threw a bullpen session Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Burnes threw a second bullpen session and mixed in curveballs after tossing 15 pitches (all fastballs) last Friday. The plan going forward calls for the right-hander to pitch again this coming Friday then two sessions per week for the next month. Burnes will incorporate all his pitches in those twice-weekly sessions. He estimated to be throwing at about an 80 to 85 percent effort level.