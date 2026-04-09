Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Battling hip injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll will sit out Thursday's game against the Mets due to a minor hip injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Carroll said he tweaked something in his hip while legging out a triple in Wednesday's win, though he noted that he isn't dealing with anything serious and expects to be back in action relatively soon. The 25-year-old outfielder has gotten off to a strong start this season, slashing .333/.408/.690 with two home runs, 11 RBI, nine runs scored and a steal through his first 12 games.
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