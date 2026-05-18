Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Big day in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Rockies.
Carroll homered on consecutive at-bats to record his ninth multi-homer game. The outfielder is up to seven home runs over 43 games, slightly off last season's pace when Carroll had 31 HRs over 143 contests.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Snaps cold stretch with homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Clubs fourth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Batting in No. 3 spot•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Three hits, two steals in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Returns to action•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Back in lineup•