Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Blasts 10th homer Sunday

Carroll went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-1 win against Washington.

Carroll set the tone immediately, launching a solo shot off Cade Cavalli in the first inning to give Arizona an early cushion. The young star's power has been explosive lately, as Sunday's blast gives him three home runs over his last six games. Carroll's season line of .285/.375/.553 with 10 homers, 15 doubles, eight triples, 31 RBI, 41 runs and seven steals across just 264 plate appearances represents another season of legitimate five-category production.