Carroll went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-6 loss against the Rangers.

Carroll jumped on a high fastball from Nathan Eovaldi, belting his 26th homer of the season in the third inning. The star outfielder has been on a tear lately, driving in runs in five straight games and going deep in four of his past five contests. While his stolen base total sits at just 14, he's still on track to post a 30-homer, 20-steal season in 2025.