Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Cleared for spring debut Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll (hand) will make his Cactus League debut as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter in Wednesday's game versus the Athletics, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Carroll is less than a month removed from surgery to remove a fractured right hamate bone, but he was cleared to resume swinging a bat by early March and has continued to ramp up his hitting progression without issue. The 25-year-old is being eased back in at DH but should be ready to play the outfield soon. Carroll is on track to be available for Opening Day.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Could make spring debut this week•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Taking live at-bats•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Making strides with hitting program•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Making progress•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Slowly resumes activity•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Team preparing for quick return•