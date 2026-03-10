Carroll (hand) will make his Cactus League debut as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter in Wednesday's game versus the Athletics, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Carroll is less than a month removed from surgery to remove a fractured right hamate bone, but he was cleared to resume swinging a bat by early March and has continued to ramp up his hitting progression without issue. The 25-year-old is being eased back in at DH but should be ready to play the outfield soon. Carroll is on track to be available for Opening Day.