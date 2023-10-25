Carroll went 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Phillies in Game 7 of the NLCS.

Carroll had a much-needed offensive breakthrough in Tuesday's outing since he had gone 3-for-24 in the prior six games of the series. The rookie outfielder is now in second place for steals in this postseason with four total and showed his utilization of elite-level sprint speed to generate runs. Carroll is now slashing .295/.396/.455 with two home runs, nine runs and six RBI in 44 at-bats this postseason.