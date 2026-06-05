Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Collects three hits Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Carroll went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a 3-2 victory against the Dodgers on Thursday.

Carroll collected half of Arizona's four extra-base hits, striking a double in the first inning and putting the team on the board with a solo homer to right field in the eighth. The talented outfielder has gone deep twice in his past three contests on the heels of a 13-game homerless stretch. Carroll is enjoying a strong season overall, as his .937 OPS is on pace for a career-best mark. He's complemented a .292 batting average with nine homers, 15 doubles, eight triples, 39 runs, 30 RBI and seven stolen bases through 59 games.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!