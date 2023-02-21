The Diamondbacks are engaged in conversations with Carroll on a long-term contract, according to sources, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Carroll has just 38 days of MLB experience, but Arizona clearly sees him as a centerpiece. It is believed the organization is seeking to lock him beyond the six seasons of club control. In 32 MLB games in 2022, Carroll slashed .260/.330/.500 with four home runs, two triples, nine doubles, 14 RBI and two steals.