Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Carroll (wrist) could be activated off the injured list this weekend, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Carroll kicked off a minor-league rehab assignment with Arizona's ACL team on Thursday and went 0-for-2 with two walks. The star outfielder initially seemed set for an extended absence after being diagnosed with a chip fracture in his left wrist in late June, but Carroll now appears to be ready to return to the Diamondbacks in short order. Jake McCarthy has been getting most of the starts in right field while Carroll has been out.