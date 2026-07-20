Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Day-to-day with elbow issue

Carroll suffered a hyperextended right elbow during Sunday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Cardinals, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Carroll sustained the injury in the seventh inning when he struck out swinging in what would be his final at-bat of the contest. The outfielder is considered to be day-to-day according to manager Torey Lovullo, and Carroll will not require any additional imaging. He has a chance to play Monday against the Athletics. Fantasy managers everywhere can perhaps all breathe a collective sigh of relief.