Carroll went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
Carroll knocked a solo shot as part of Arizona's three-run third frame. The star rookie boosted his slash line to .286/.373/.523 with 10 home runs, 16 steals and 38 runs scored. He's hitting .326 with eight extra-base knocks over his last 12 contests.
