Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Drives in four in win

Carroll went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, a walk, four RBI and one run scored in Friday's 9-5 win over the Twins.

Carroll's three-run triple in the eighth inning gave the Diamondbacks some breathing room. The speedy outfielder hadn't hit a three-bagger since he had two of them versus the Rockies on May 24, but he leads the majors with nine of them, three ahead of Luis Arraez. In June, Carroll is hitting .269 (18-for-67) with 10 extra-base hits over 17 games. He's up to a .283 average, .925 OPS, 13 home runs, 42 RBI, 46 runs scored, 16 doubles and nine stolen bases over 72 contests this season.