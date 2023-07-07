Carroll exited Thursday's game against the Mets with an apparent shoulder injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Carroll was up to bat in the seventh inning and immediately exited the game after a swing and miss. He was reaching for his right shoulder, which bothered him roughly a week ago and was also surgically repaired two years ago. There's no further detail, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Carroll sit through at least the All-Star break.