Carroll went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-5 loss to Milwaukee.

Carroll singled in the first inning to extend a hit streak to a dozen games and then later had a run-scoring single and scored as part of the Diamondbacks' five-run sixth. The outfielder is 15-for-46 (.326) with 11 extra-base hits (four home runs), eight RBI, six steals and 10 runs scored during the streak. He's already established career-highs in doubles (24), triples (16) and home runs (27) and is now zeroing in on RBI. He's up to 66 for the season, 10 shy of the career-best mark he had in 2023, when Carroll was named the NL Rookie of the Year.