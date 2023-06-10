Carroll went 3-for-5 with a double, solo home run and grand slam in Friday's 11-6 win over the Tigers.

Carroll continues to tear the cover off the ball, notching his first career grand slam and multi-homer game Friday. The 22-year-old has multiple hits in three of his last four games, totaling six extra-base knocks and eight RBI during that stretch. Overall, Carroll is slashing .307/.391/.575 with 13 home runs, 32 RBI, 18 stolen bases and 45 runs, making him the early favorite for NL Rookie of the Year honors.