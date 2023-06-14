Carroll is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Carroll will put his National League MVP and Rookie of the Year Award bids on hold for the night, as manager Torey Lovullo gives the youngster a well-deserved respite following a string of 29 consecutive starts. Arizona will roll out an outfield of Lourdes Gurriel, Jake McCarthy and Pavin Smith from left to right while Carroll gets a breather.
