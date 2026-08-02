Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Goes deep in win

Carroll went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 12-8 win over the Guardians.

Carroll walked and scored in the first inning before launching a three-run blast to break the game open in the seventh. The 25-year-old is batting just .228 through 14 games since the All-Star break, though he's hit safely in 11 of them while tallying eight extra-base hits. For the year, he's slashing .249/.344/.483 with 16 homers, 52 RBI, 67 runs scored and 15 steals across 465 plate appearances.