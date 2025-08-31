Carroll went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks had little success against Los Angeles starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but Carroll cashed in a big and timely hit when he took reliever Tanner Scott deep to tie the game in the eighth inning. This was Carroll's second straight game with a homer, and he's logged four multi-hit efforts over his last seven contests. The 25-year-old outfielder already has a career-high 29 homers, and he has a month left to add to his total. He's added 71 RBI, 92 runs scored, 21 stolen bases, 27 doubles, 16 triples and a .258/.333/.559 slash line over 121 games this season.