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Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Home run, triple in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Carroll went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Colorado.

After tripling and scoring the game's first run in the opening inning, Carroll cut Arizona's deficit to 6-4 in the eighth with his 18th homer of the year and the 100th of his MLB career. Carroll has now gone deep in back-to-back contests after hitting just one home run in his prior 18 contests. Overall, Carroll is slashing .243/.338/.482 with 75 runs scored, 57 RBI and 16 stolen bases across 512 plate appearances this year.

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