Carroll batted seventh and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Thursday's 1-0 win over Atlanta.

Carroll, who was held out of the starting lineup the last two times against left-handers, started in right field against lefty Max Fried, while another lefty-hitting outfielder, Alek Thomas, took a seat. Carroll hasn't hit pitchers of either hand well in 2024 and was recently dropped down the order against lefties for a second time this season.