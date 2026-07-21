Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Likely back Tuesday

Carroll (elbow) is expected to be included in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

The 25-year-old was on the bench for Monday's series opener after exiting Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a hyperextended right elbow, but he looks like he'll end up missing only one start due to the injury. It's still worth keeping an eye on Carroll's status throughout the day until Arizona officially posts its lineup prior to the game's 9:40 p.m. ET start time.