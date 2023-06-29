Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday there is only "minimal" concern about Carroll's sore right shoulder, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

The dynamic 22-year-old outfielder was removed from Thursday's matinee game against the Rays after experiencing discomfort in his right shoulder during a third-inning at-bat. Carroll required surgery on that same shoulder in 2021 to repair a labrum tear and posterior capsule damage, but he is not even scheduled for any imaging tests this time around. Consider him day-to-day leading into the Diamondbacks' three-game weekend series versus Angels.