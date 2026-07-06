Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Mired in slump

Carroll went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

Carroll doubled in Arizona's first run in the opening inning, and his seventh-inning walk contributed to the team's second run. It was a perfectly fine day for the outfielder, but Carroll has been mired in a slump. Entering Sunday's game, he had just one hit over the previous 24 at-bats. He told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports that's right-handed pitchers have been problematic. The left-handed batter, who owns a career OPS of .857 against righties, has fallen to .768 in 2026.