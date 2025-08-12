Carroll is batting third for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

Arizona is swapping Geraldo Perdomo and Carroll in the lineup, with Perdomo moving up from third to leadoff against Texas righty Jack Leiter. It's unclear if this is a permanent move, but Carroll has been hitting for big power this month, with four home runs in his last five games. The Diamondbacks apparently want more thump in the heart of the order, and Perdomo's strong on-base skills make him an ideal leadoff hitter. Carroll is slashing .269/.321/.769 with four home runs, seven RBI, seven runs scored and a 2:9 BB:K over the last seven days.