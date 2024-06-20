Carroll batted second and went 1-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Nationals.
Carroll had been dropped to the lower third of the order against left-handers a couple of weeks ago, but he was moved back to the top third Wednesday. A 12-game stretch during which he batted .340/.446/.511 may have influenced manager Torey Lovullo's decision to get Carroll's higher in the order.
