Carroll went 1-for-4 with a walk, one RBI, two stolen bases and one run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Carroll is batting just .186 (8-for-43) in July, but he's posted four extra-base hits and four steals over 10 contests this month. The outfielder is now 18-for-23 on the basepaths this season. He's also at a poor .210/.297/.316 slash line with three home runs, 26 RBI and 57 runs scored over 92 games for the year.