Carroll is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Carroll is absent from the starting nine for a second straight game to close out the regular season. Assuming he doesn't enter the contest off the bench, Carroll will finish 2025 with 31 homers, 32 stolen bases, 107 runs and 84 RBI across 642 plate appearances. He has a career-high .884 OPS. Jorge Barrosa will patrol right field.