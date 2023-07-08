Carroll went 2-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored and two steals in Friday's 7-3 win over the Pirates.

Carroll sustained a shoulder injury and was removed from Thursday's loss to the Mets. The Diamondbacks feared the worse at that moment, but testing yielded positive news, and the outfielder was back in the lineup Friday. It looks like a fantasy crisis has been averted, but the shoulder -- the same one that was operated on two years ago -- has flared up twice in the last eight days.