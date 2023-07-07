The strength and stability in Carroll's shoulder is "fine" after he exited Thursday's game against the Mets, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Carroll immediately left the game grabbing at his shoulder after a swing and miss in the seventh inning. He underwent surgery on the same shoulder two years ago and experienced discomfort in the area last week, so there was rightful concern. He's set to undergo imaging Friday, which should provide a more detailed diagnosis but the initial reports are positive.