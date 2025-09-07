Carroll went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Carroll's speed was again a major factor for the Diamondbacks. He stole third and scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning to give Arizona a 2-1 lead. He's gone 6-for-20 (.300) with four steals and three extra-base hits over six games to begin September. Overall, he's reached the 25-steal mark for the third year in a row, doing so on his 30th attempt. He's added a .259/.336/.558 slash line, 30 home runs, 74 RBI and 98 runs scored through 127 contests.