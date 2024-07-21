Carroll went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.

After Alek Thomas led off the fifth inning with a solo homer, Carroll followed two batters later with a two-run shot, his sixth homer of the season. It was also his fourth in the last nine games, a hopeful sign that he can make an impact over the second half. The Diamondbacks are still waiting for last season's version of Carroll; his 2024 OPS is 230 points lower than what it was in 2023.