Carroll went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.
After Alek Thomas led off the fifth inning with a solo homer, Carroll followed two batters later with a two-run shot, his sixth homer of the season. It was also his fourth in the last nine games, a hopeful sign that he can make an impact over the second half. The Diamondbacks are still waiting for last season's version of Carroll; his 2024 OPS is 230 points lower than what it was in 2023.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Swipes bag in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Resting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Breaks out with two homers•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Notches two steals•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: In lineup against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Idle against southpaw•