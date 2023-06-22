Carroll went 0-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Milwaukee.

Carroll's bat was quiet for the first time in six games, but his legs were productive. He stole second and third base in the seventh inning but was stranded there. The thefts were his 20th and 21st for the season. He hit is 16th home run Monday, and a 20-20 season is a near certainty.