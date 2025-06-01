Carroll is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Carroll is in the midst of a 3-for-31 slump and will head to the bench Sunday for just the third time all season. Randal Grichuk is starting in right field and batting sixth versus Washington lefty Mitchell Parker in the series finale.
