Carroll went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-3 win over the Phillies.

It only took Carroll two games to earn a multi-hit effort. The top prospect has gone 3-for-10 with five RBI, two doubles and four runs scored through those two contests since earning his first big-league promotion. He's already showing enough with the bat to command a starting role, though he'll have to stay sharp to fend off the hot-hitting Jake McCarthy for playing time in left field.