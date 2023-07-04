Carroll (shoulder) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Carroll appeared off the bench in Sunday's series finale versus the Angels, but this will be his first start since he suffered a minor right shoulder injury last Thursday. The 22-year-old budding star returns Tuesday to a .289/.365/.557 batting line with 17 home runs, 44 RBI, 24 stolen bases and 60 runs scored through 80 games.